Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.55). Nautilus posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 643,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,192. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nautilus by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

