nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.00

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 7911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.