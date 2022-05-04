nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.00

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 7911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 0.89.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

