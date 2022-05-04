New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 195.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New Gold by 56.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 3,876,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,086. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.