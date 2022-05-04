New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after acquiring an additional 266,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 91,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NJR. Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

