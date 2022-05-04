New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,202. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYMT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.