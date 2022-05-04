New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYT stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 2,136,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. New York Times has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Get New York Times alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,208,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in New York Times by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in New York Times by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.