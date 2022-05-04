NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,489.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($87.92) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$78.35 during trading on Friday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

