Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $259.47. 23,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.