Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $120,844,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

