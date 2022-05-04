Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 149 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.45 and a 200 day moving average of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.