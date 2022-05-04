Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,181. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

