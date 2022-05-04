Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. 93,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

