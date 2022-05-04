Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 625 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

