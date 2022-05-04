NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $120.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

