NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.11. 84,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,450. The company has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.06.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

