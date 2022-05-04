NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 36,976 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 5,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

