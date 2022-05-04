NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,901 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 794,641 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 524,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. 298,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

