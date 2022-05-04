NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 327,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

