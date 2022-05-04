NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $1.42 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.27. 41,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.83. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

