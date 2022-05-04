NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $1.66 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

