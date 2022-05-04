NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $8.85 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

