NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

