NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

