NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $12.79 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,676. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

