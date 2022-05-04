NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,884,000. Applied Materials comprises about 1.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 28,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 158,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,743. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

