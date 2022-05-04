NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 102,143 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 366,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

