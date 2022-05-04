NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 94,725 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 94,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,000. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,934,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 353,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,064,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.