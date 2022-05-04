NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $14.31 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,779. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

