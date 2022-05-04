NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $20.31 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,310,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $10.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $641.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,825. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $610.00 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $712.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.