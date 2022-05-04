NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 168.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,395,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DY traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. 3,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,022. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21.
Several equities analysts have commented on DY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
