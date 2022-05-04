NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 168.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,395,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. 3,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,022. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

