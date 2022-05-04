NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,261,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

