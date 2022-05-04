Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.40. Novonix shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70.
About Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novonix (NVX)
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.