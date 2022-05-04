Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Trading 4.6% Higher

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 8,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 504,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

