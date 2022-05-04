Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NKG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

