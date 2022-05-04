Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JPC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 45,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,985. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

