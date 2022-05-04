Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $43,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

