Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NBB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 57,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

