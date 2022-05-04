Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Shares of Obayashi stock remained flat at $$7.12 on Wednesday. Obayashi has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.