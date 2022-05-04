Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,429,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,553,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

