ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) is Crake Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 10.1% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.61% of ON Semiconductor worth $178,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,770. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 127,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

