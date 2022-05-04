ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS.
NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. 459,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.
ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
