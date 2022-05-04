ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. 459,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

