Oppenheimer Weighs in on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,830,270. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,088,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 96,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.