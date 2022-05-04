Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $318.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,371,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.64 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

