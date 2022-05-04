Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

OSK stock opened at $94.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.