Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 1184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.48.

A number of research firms have commented on ODV. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Company Profile (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

