Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$55,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,936,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,314,864.90.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robert Wares purchased 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,905.00.

Shares of OM opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.99 million and a PE ratio of -19.29. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.69.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday.

About Osisko Metals (Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.