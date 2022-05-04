Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.51. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

