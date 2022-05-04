Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $123,851.66 and approximately $104,094.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00029004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

