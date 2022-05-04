Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 72075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.
About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)
