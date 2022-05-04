Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Trading Up 0.2%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 82,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,197,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

